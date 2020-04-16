City of Cedar Falls releases new guidelines after Governor's new proclamation Thursday

After the Governor's new proclamation was announced Thursday, the City of Cedar Falls has implemented new guidelines that will be in effect until the end of April.

All social, community, recreational, leisure or sporting events of any size are prohibited unless they are members of the same household. Residents must continue to social distancing when they leave their homes.

Basketball courts, pickleball courts, golf courses, walking trails, city parks, dog parks, and other recreational spaces will stay open. People may go to these areas with members who are in their household and must continue to stay at least 6 feet apart.

The Cedar Falls Public Safety Department and the Black Hawk County Sherriff's Office will help enforce these restrictions. Violating orders is considered a misdemeanor offense.

The new restrictions do not include child care, medical care, and people are still able to perform essential tasks, like grocery shopping. It also does not prohibit people from going to work, but businesses should find ways to have their staff work remotely or take all safety precautions at the workplace.