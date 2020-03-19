City of Cedar Falls preparing for rising river levels

The City of Cedar Falls is preparing for rising river levels.

Officials say they are aware of the projected river levels of the Cedar River and have started to follow their flood emergency preparedness procedures. The National Weather Service is projected that the Cedar River will hit 90.6 feet on Monday.

The water level is expected to cover bike paths at George Wyth Park along with roads near 1712 and 1118 Cottage row Road. The water could also cover the north half of Tourist Park and Riverside Drive, south of Beech Street.

Staff for the city will continue to monitor river levels over the coming days. Residents can find more information on their website, https://www.cedarfalls.com/812/Flood-Information.