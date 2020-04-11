City of Ankeny seeks homemade masks to protect workers

The city of Ankeny is asking for the public's help to help protect essential city employees by making and donating protective cloth masks for workers.

The city says in a written release that it's especially concerned for the safety of public works, utilities, park maintenance and office staff. The homemade masks would also go to fire, emergency medical staff and police officer to wear while in their stations in between calls.

Those emergency responders will wear professional personal protection equipment while on calls where they come in contact with the public.