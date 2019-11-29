City of Ames plans to raise downtown parking prices

The City of Ames plans is planning to once again raise the price of its downtown parking.

(WOI)

It first raised the price in 2017 from 20 cents an hour to between 50 cents and $1 per hour. That price depended on how far the spot was to the center of downtown.

The city dropped the price to a flat 50-cent rate after repeated criticisms.

Ames officials now say the current rate won't sustain operational costs.

Some downtown business owners are worried about what this change could mean for their profits.

A consulting firm recommends Ames reassess its parking needs every two years, with no more than a 40 percent increase every two years.

"We had a lot of people coming in and saying they aren't going to shop downtown anymore because there are just no parking spaces that are affordable," said Kelly Irwin, who owns a business in the downtown area.

If the City implements that over the next several years, by 2025, it will cost 90 cents to park in downtown Ames.