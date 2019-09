Monday was the annual Linn County Mayors' Bike Ride for Labor Day. While it only went through Cedar Rapids, city leaders from throughout the county took on the ride.

With new bike lanes and plans for expanding and connecting some trails, Cedar Rapids Mayor Brad Hart told TV9 biking can give people a new perspective and make the city healthier.

Mayors and city council members from 17 different cities in Linn County were part of Monday's ride.