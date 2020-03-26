City leaders in Iowa City come up with new ways to give COVID-19 updates

City leaders in Iowa City are trying to find new ways to give citizens updates on the COVID-19 virus.

Downtown Iowa City on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 (KCRG)

Mayor Bruce Teague had his first episode Thursday of the Community Connection, which is a live video feed on the Iowa City Government Facebook page.

The Mayor spoke with Superintendent Stephen Murley. One issue Murley brought up was school districts are hoping to learn soon from the governor if she recommends school resume on April 13th or continue to be postponed.

Stephen Murley, the ICCSD Superintendent said, "We do have webinars with our Department of Education on a regular basis; they've been daily for the last few days. That's a question that's come up is what happens as we approach April 13th. We've been told by the Department of Education that the governor is well aware of parents' concerns about that"

Murley hopes districts will hear an answer by at least April 6th. The Community Connection sessions will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m.