City leaders believe small-town Shellsburg is poised for bigger growth

In many ways, Shellsburg is like other small towns across the country — there’s not a stoplight to be found in the city, neighbors know each other, and drivers might get stopped in the middle of the road to chat with the city’s mayor, as a few were on Thursday.

But in one key way, Mayor Lonnie Speckner believes Shellsburg distinguishes itself from many of those small towns.

“Small towns, they’re dying, a lot of small towns,” he said. “Shellsburg, on the other hand, is very, very vibrant.”

The small community in Benton County only has about 1,000 people. The last time it experienced substantial growth was about 20 years ago, when the Wildcat Golf Course was built on the southwest side of town.

But now, the city believes it could be on the cusp of even more development after recent investments into its downtown area.

Along Pearl Street, a nearly million-dollar project is wrapping up, in which a handicapped-accessible sidewalk was built, parking was redone, a new curb was constructed, and new streetlights are scheduled to be installed soon.

“There’s all kinds of stuff going on in Shellsburg,” Speckner said.

The old State Bank building on Pearl Street will also soon have a new look.

This spring, Shellsburg was awarded a $100,000 grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority to renovate the building, which had previously been in bad shape, according to Speckner.

Once the work is done, it will be turned into a pizza restaurant.

Kate Robertson of the Benton Development Group called the grant a big win for the small city.

“A lot of times, you feel as though you’re kind of the underdog because there’s bigger communities and urban areas that you’re going up against,” she said.

Robertson said projects like that one aren’t just important for Shellsburg but for Benton County as a whole.

“It helps with livability and sustainability, as well as strengthening that economic growth throughout the county,” she said.

Speckner said Shellsburg is ready to grow, as long as it’s coming at a steady pace.

“A large growth in a small town could be a little overwhelming, especially when you haven’t done it in a long time,” he said.

The mayor said Shellsburg has a few other big projects on the horizon as well, including building a new daycare.