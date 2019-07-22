City council to talk potential limits on growing tax breaks in Cedar Rapids

To strengthen expansion and growth within the city, Cedar Rapids is providing big tax breaks to developers, and in some cases, those breaks are getting larger.

Developers of a new project at the former Guaranty Bank building will receive a 20-year tax break.

When a developer receives tax increment financing or TIF, it means property owners won't have to start paying property taxes on the full value until a certain time limit passes. In Cedar Rapids, the standard period is 10 years, a break the city gives to encourage economic development.

But to qualify for TIF, City Council Member Scott Olson said the project has to provide something as well.

“What we have to determine for each project is, what is that benefit to the community? And the community, to me, is the citizens of Cedar Rapids,” he said.

But sometimes the city grants exceptions to the 10-year standard, which is worth about $2.9 million.

In the last five years, Cedar Rapids has agreed to a tax break incentive on 91 projects. On seven of those, the city has gone beyond the 10-year tax abatement period, doubling that to as many as 20 years on three projects.

Now with another project asking for an extended tax break, this time for 16 years, city leaders are figuring out how to draw the line on those exceptions.

The project is a four-story, mixed-use building at the Loftus Lumber site in the NewBo District, between 3rd and 4th Streets SE and 9th and 10th Avenues SE. The building, which is proposed by Newbo Partners, LLC, an entity represented by Richard Sova of Landover Corporation, would be home to retail units and 146 apartments.

Olson said having a variety of places to live downtown has been a goal of the city for the last decade.

“The viability of the downtown is the secret to whether a city is strong, by how strong your downtown is,” he said.

Before work starts on that building, the City of Cedar Rapids is considering offering that 16-year tax abatement, which is worth about $4.4 million.

The city regularly gives those tax incentives to projects that it feels will have wider benefits.

"As an example, is there an affordable housing component? Is there use of a local contractor? Are they restoring a historic building?" Olson named as some of the qualifications.

But what the city doesn’t have right now is a guide to when to break the 10-year tax abatement standard.

That’s something Olson said should change, as developments in Cedar Rapids are getting bigger and more expensive, and he said city council will discuss it at its meeting Tuesday.

"We need, as a city, to define what is the trigger that goes beyond the 10 years,” he said.

Olson said there are valid reasons to allow the tax break to extend beyond 10 years, if there’s a big enough benefit to the community.

He pointed to the redevelopment of the Guaranty Bank building downtown, which will be turned into two hotels and a restaurant.

To do that, the project received a 20-year break, which is the maximum allowed by the state.

"There's going to be well more than 100 jobs created,” Olson said. “Those two hotels are going to create several hundred thousand dollars of hotel-motel tax that goes to projects that we have in the community."

According to Tuesday’s city council agenda, developers of the Loftus Lumber site are requesting a 16-year break because Iowa’s Workforce Housing Tax Credit program, for which the project would normally qualify, is not accepting new applications at this time.

Olson said developers have also been asked to match the look of the building with its historic NewBo neighbors.

"That's more expensive than the normal construction, but we've asked them to do that,” he said.

At its meeting Tuesday, the city council will also vote on allowing negotiations to begin between city leaders and the developers of the Loftus Lumber project, which would include the 16-year tax break.