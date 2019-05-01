City council passes first reading of rental moratorium

Real estate agents and property owners in Iowa City voiced their concerns Wednesday about the city limiting rental properties near the University of Iowa.

The city council listened and then unanimously passed the first reading of a rental moratorium. It would prevent people living near the university from converting single family homes or duplexes into rental properties for the next ten months. The city's move is in response to proposals by state lawmakers to ban cities from limiting home and duplex rental properties. Iowa City had previously capped this at 30 percent in some neighborhoods.

The council hopes to use these next ten months to figure out a solution that would work well for homeowners, rental property owners, and college students.

"There are a lot of people out there that are existing property owners or would like to be property owners in the area affected but have trouble finding housing they can afford because of the off-campus demand for student housing," Iowa City Mayor Jim Throgmorton said.

The city council plans to discuss the rental cap again next Tuesday.