City council in Iowa City adopts trap, neuter, return ordinance

People in Iowa City will now be able to trap stray cats, bring them to a veterinarian to get spayed or neutered and then return them to the public.

A pet cat / Source: Pixabay

The Iowa City City Council passed a final reading and adopted the trap, neuter, return or TNR ordinance at its meeting Tuesday night. The city says this will help reduce the feral cat population.

Des Moines, Waterloo and Cedar Rapids already have a TNR ordinance. Right now, if someone brings a cat into the animal care center, staff has to euthanize it.

The Iowa Humane Alliance charges $35 per cat to perform the surgery and release the cat. The Johnson County Human Society says there are grants available to help people pay for this.