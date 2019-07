Cedar Rapids parks and recreation officials said the Cherry Hill Aquatic Center is closed after a person diagnosed with cryptosporidium swam at the pool.

The city said the closure is voluntary and precautionary.

The pool will be super-chlorinated and will reopen Tuesday for morning lessons and the 11:45 a.m. lap swim, the city said.

Noelridge Aquatic Center and Jones, Ellis and Bever pools are open.