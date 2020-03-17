City Hall, other buildings in Iowa City now closed to the public

Tighter restrictions are being placed on public access to city offices in Iowa City, according to a statement issued by the city government.

The offices in City Hall will be closed to the public beginning on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The lobby area, which allows access to the Iowa City Police Department, will remain open.

Citizens should conduct business with city services, such as utility payments, through the city's website, phone calls, or the postal service.

The city will also be closing the Iowa City Transit offices and Iowa City Landfill and Recycling Center to the public.