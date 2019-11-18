Citizen petition triggers special election to fill vacant Peosta mayor seat

An open mayor seat in Peosta will be filled with a special election, but three city council members attempted to fill his seat with one of their own first.

A roundabout in Peosta on Dec. 27, 2018 (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

Former Peosta Mayor Larry Mescher resigned on October 13th, according to Peosta City Administrator Whitney Baethke. The council officially accepted Mescher's resignation on October 21. The resignation happened too close to the local election held on November 5, so the city was not able to put the seat on the ballot.

At a work session on November 7, the Peosta City Council discussed how to move forward with filling the position. According to Baethke, Iowa code outlines two options for filling a vacant council or mayor seat: appointment or election.

"By the end of the meeting, they had come to somewhat of a consensus that maybe it’s best to go to the special election," Baethke said.

However, at a regularly scheduled council meeting on Tuesday, November 12, council member Kathy Orr motioned to instead appoint a mayor, and she specifically gave her support to council member Karen Lyons.

In a recording of the meeting, Orr can be heard saying Lyons has the experience and knowledge to carry out the duties of mayor. Carla Reuter agreed.

However, council members John Kraft and Gerry Hess disagreed. Both men said it should be up to the citizens to select their next mayor. Kraft said he didn't believe Lyons was qualified and said if she wanted to run, she could do so in the special election.

Orr, Reuter, and Lyons insisted the appointment would bring a sense of normal organization back to the city and that citizens could still request a special election through a petition.

That's what happened. Baethke said her office received a petition with more than 130 signatures on Monday morning. Only 45 were needed to trigger a special election, according to Baethke.

"At this point, the residents have made their will clear, so we’re happy to have an engaged public and we look forward to a good election,” Baethke said.

Baethke said her office sent the petition to the Dubuque County Auditor's office which is in charge of organizing the election. It will likely be held on January 14, according to Baethke. If the council or county approves that date, the deadline to file for candidacy will be December 20.

Reached via phone, Lyons said she is happy this is going to election. She doesn't intend to run.

Kraft said it's fantastic and the decision needs to come from the people. Hess said he 100 percent supports an election.