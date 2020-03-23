Citing virus concerns, officials in Iowa reduce prison, jail numbers

Authorities are cutting the number of inmates in Iowa's prisons and jails, citing concerns about the spread of the new coronavirus.

Officials told The Des Moines Register COVID-19 has yet to be confirmed in any Iowa prison or jail. But an ACLU spokeswoman says it poses a particular menace to the overcrowded facilities, where there's no ability to maintain social distance.

A spokesman says the Iowa Corrections Department is expediting the placement of about 700 prisoners who are approved for parole or work release.

A judge has reduced terms for some jail inmates in Scott County.

