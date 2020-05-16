Cities look to help business owners bolster sales while complying with social distancing

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds gave restaurants, retail stores, and a number of other businesses the green light to open with restrictions in place to keep people safe from COVID 19.

Businesses have to limit the number of people coming inside the store to half of its capacity. Limit group sizes to six people and take proper sanitation measures.

Many people were out Saturday checking in on how their favorite shop was now operating. Business owners were right there with them, learning what this new normal was going to look like.

"We all have to be ready for some change,” said Steve Shriver, Co-owner of SOKO Outfitters

Shriver is limiting the number of people coming into the store to half the capacity and employees are wearing masks, but he said it's still difficult to make sure everything is 6 feet apart for social distancing.

"We've got a lot of merchandise in there and we wanna share that with people,” he said. “We can only fit so many people in the store and we just do the best we can."

Shriver said he has seen a 50% reduction in sales because of COVID 19 and was excited to see the city is looking to try and help.

"Every little bit that we can add to that helps us get back to normal," Shriver said.

Cedar Rapids City leaders are looking to form a team of different city departments to allow for more access to sidewalks and streets. The idea is to allow business owners like Shriver to move some of their racks of clothing outdoors or expanding patios while still keeping people a safe distance apart.

"We have to keep the city rocking,” he said. “We all need to be ready for this change and work with stores like ours to adopt it"

The Cedar Rapids City Council does need to approve of the plans. They said the proposed changes are still in its infancy.

The Iowa City City Council also approved lifting sidewalk cafe fees and some restrictions on sidewalks to allow for business owners to better serve their customers. Mayor Bruce Teague says it’s something they have done in the past when businesses needed a little extra help.

"COVID-19 certainly has been a hindrance to the businesses in our community,” he said. “This is one way that the council thinks that we could immediately give some type of relief to those in our community."

It's that little extra, that business owners like Shriver said they need right now to continue selling their product while keeping people safe.

"If we can put some stuff out here and get some people to shop will be doing that,” said Shriver.

