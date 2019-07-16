Cities in eastern Iowa opening heat shelters for refuge from dangerous conditions

With an extended period of intense heat, featuring heat index values between 100 and 110 degrees during the daytime, various locations in eastern Iowa are planning on opening heat shelters. This list will be updated as more information comes in.

MGN

Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids Public Library Downtown Branch, 450 5th Avenue SE

Hours: Wednesday/Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday/Sunday 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Cedar Rapids Public Library Ladd Library, 3750 Williams Boulevard SW

Hours: Wednesday/Thursday 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Lindale Mall, 4444 1st Avenue NE

Hours: Wednesday through Saturday 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Sunday 10:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m.

Center Point

Center Point Community Center, 720 Main Street

Hours: Wednesday/Thursday 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Central City

Central City City Hall, 137 4th Street

Hours: Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Dubuque

Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St.

Hours: M-W 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.; Th 1 p.m. - 8 p.m.; Fri -Sat 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.;

Sun 1 - 5 p.m.

Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave.

Hours: W-Th 12 - 8 p.m.; Fri 12 - 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Mystique Community Ice Center, 1800 Admiral Sheehy Dr.

Hours: Tues 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.; Thu 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.; Fri, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.; Sun, 2:30 - 5:30 p.m.

Bunker Hill Golf Course Clubhouse, 2200 Bunker Hill Rd.

Hours: Sunday-Saturday, 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Operation New View, 1473 Central Ave.

Hours: M-F 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Ely

Ely Community Center/City Hall, 1570 Rowley Street

Hours: Wednesday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Ely Public Library, 1595 Dows Street

Hours: Wednesday 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Thursday 9:00 a.m. to 87:00 p.m., Friday 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

St. John Lutheran Church, 1420 Walker Street

Available 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with 24 hours notice.

Fairfax

Fairfax City Hall, 525 Vanderbilt Street

Hours: Wednesday through Friday 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Fairfax Public Library, 313 Vanderbilt Street

Hours: Wednesday 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday Noon to 7:00 p.m., Friday Noon to 6:00 p.m., Saturday 9:00 a.m. to Noon

Hiawatha

Hiawatha City Hall, 101 Emmon Street

Hours: Wednesday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Hiawatha Library, 150 West Willman Street

Hours: Wednesday/Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday/Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Iowa City

Robert A. Lee Recreation Center, 220 S. Gilbert St.,

Hours: M-F 6:15 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mercer Park Aquatic Center/Scanlon Gym, 2701 Bradford Drive,

Hours: M-F 6:15 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturdays from 6:15 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

City Pools

• City Park Pool, 200 Park Rd. (Twilight swims held from 5-8 p.m. Mon.-Fri. for $2.)

• Robert A. Lee Pool, 220 S. Gilbert St.

• Mercer Park Aquatic Center, 2701 Bradford Dr.

Splash and Spray Pads

Hours: Daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

•Wetherby Park, 2400 Taylor Dr.

•Fairmeadows Park, 2500 Miami Dr.

•Tower Court Park, 1124 Tower Ct.

Public Library, 123 S. Linn St.

Hours: M-F 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Senior Center, 28 S. Linn Stree

Hours: M-F 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Lisbon

Lisbon City Hall, 115 N Washington Street

Hours: Wednesday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

If someone needs assistance between 4:30 p.m. - 10:00 p.m., they can call 319-455-2452 Lisbon Police Dept. and contact Brandon Siggins to arrange to get City Hall open after hours. If no one answers that number, it will ring into the Sheriff’s Office and they can page the fire department to open the shelter.

Marion

Marion Public Library, 1095 6th Avenue

Hours: Wednesday/Thursday 9:30 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday/Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sunday 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Mount Vernon

Mount Vernon City Hall Basement, 213 1st Street NW

Hours: Wednesday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Palo

Palo Community Center, 2800 Hollenbeck Road

Hours: Wednesday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Robins

Robins City Hall, 265 S 2nd Street

Hours: Wednesday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Springville

Springville Community Room and Public Library, 264 Broadway Street

Hours: Wednesday 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Friday 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Springville United Methodist Church, 169 Broadway Street

Hours: Wednesday/Thursday 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Sunday 8:00 a.m. to Noon

Walker

Walker Community Room, 210 Park Street

Hours: Wednesday through Friday 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Walford

Walford Community Center

Wednesday/Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Waterloo/Cedar Falls

The Salvation Army, 89 Franklin Street

Hours: Wednesday through Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

• Wednesday through Friday 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.: Emergency Disaster Services Canteen will be traveling between Gates, Exchange, Lincoln, Layfayette Parks, and the RiveLoop Expo Center to hand out free water.