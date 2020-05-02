Cinco de Mayo recipe ideas without breaking the bank

While many people are still social distancing, that doesn't mean you have to miss out on the Cinco de Mayo celebration with your food. Fareway Dietitian Whitney Hemmer is sharing some recipes that will keep you on a budget.

Rockin' Guac

3 avocados, pitted, peeled

1 can Ro*Tel® Original Diced Tomatoes & Green Chilies, drained

1/2 cup chopped onion

1 Tbsp lime juice

1/2 tsp salt

Pico

3 Roma tomatoes, diced

1 bell pepper, diced

1 jalapeno pepper, seeded and diced

1 onion, diced

2 clove garlic, minced

1/2 cup cilantro, diced

1 lemon, juiced

1 lime, juiced

1/4 cup tomato juice

1 pinch salt

Stretch your dollar with street tacos

• Cuts of meat to consider

o Boneless pork shoulder

o Boneless pork loin chops

o Chicken breast

o Shredded beef

• Sriracha Sauce

o Plain Greek yogurt + Sriracha (or other hot sauce) + water

o Probiotics

o Protein

• Additional toppings

o Feta cheese

o Lettuce, tomato (fresh or canned), onion

