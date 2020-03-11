Catholic churches in eastern Iowa make changes to services due to coronavirus threat

With churches being a natural place of close contact between people, the Archdiocese of Dubuque and Diocese of Davenport have put response plans in place to help prevent transmission of coronavirus.

Churches under the auspices of the Archdiocese of Dubuque and Diocese of Davenport are making changes to services in response to coronavirus. (Maggie Wedlake/KCRG)

Deacon John Robbins, Archdiocese director of communications, said for now, it is up to each individual parish to decide how it wants to react.

The Diocese in Davenport has emptied all fonts of holy water, stopped offering wine during mass, and is also limiting all hand touching during services.