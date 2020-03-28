Church offers free turkey dinners

A church in eastern Iowa knows how important a hot dinner can be and that it's tough for some families to come by during these uncertain times.

For two hours on Saturday, the Pentecostal of Greater Cedar Rapids gave out free turkey dinners. People could drive up to the church, and volunteers would give out the meals.

The meal included turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy. People could keep the meals for themselves or give it to someone else that was in need. The church made 120 turkey dinners.