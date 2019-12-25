Church in Cedar Rapids offers free meals on Christmas

Hundreds of people went out to to St. Mark's United Methodist Churches for a free Christmas Dinner. The church has held the event for more than 30 years.

People got to chow down on turkey, stuffing, and mashed potatoes. There was also dessert.

Organizers say events like these brings the community together, while also making sure people don't spend Christmas alone.

"It gets us as a church all together,” said volunteer Becky Figge.”It gets us as a church together with our community, with our neighbors here, and we just love it.”

The United Way helped get people rides to the dinner. Organizers also made home deliveries for people who couldn’t make it.

