Church holds 'prayer parade' for long-term care facilities

Some members of the First Church of the Nazarene in Cedar Rapids took part in their service to the Sunday. The church hosted a prayer parade. Church members met in the parking lot to follow a route mapped out of long-term care facilities impacted by Covid-19.

Also included on the route were people from the church who are unable to leave their homes. Pastor Tim Carter said the prayer parade is their way to try and stay connected with those in the community.

“Even though we are distanced they are still cared about, they are still thought about, they are still prayed about and they are still loved in all of this,” Carter said.

Pastor Carter also had a radio transmitter he uses for drive-in services. Those in their car and at home could tune in and listen to the prayers.

