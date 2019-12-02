Christmas tree delivered to Greene Square in Cedar Rapids

Crews in Cedar Rapids cut the city's official Christmas tree Monday morning.

A tree is removed from a property on Jackson Woods Court NW in Cedar Rapids. It will be the city's 2019 Christmas Tree. (Phil Reed/KCRG)

The Sullivan Family donated the tree. They say it has been in the front yard of their home on Jackson Woods Court NW since they moved in four years ago. It's too tall for them to climb up and put lights on it.

So, they reached out to the city to see about donating it.

Crews are taking the tree to Greene Square where they will do the official lighting this Saturday.

