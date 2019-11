Five-time Grammy Award winner Chris Stapleton will perform at the Iowa State Fair's 2020 Grandstand.

He'll perform Aug. 21 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. Prices are between $45 to $90. Tickets can be purchased at www.iowastatefair.org or 800-514-3849.

This will be Stapleton's first performance at the Iowa State Fair.