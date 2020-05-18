Chris Stapleton moves Iowa State Fair concert to 2021

The Chris Stapleton All American Road Show at the Iowa State Fair has been postponed to August 19, 2021.

The show was originally scheduled for August 21, 2020.

Fair officials say all tickets for this year's date will be valid for the new date, but ticket holders can get a refund before June 17, 2020 by filling out a form here, or by calling 1-800-514-3849.

"We are very sorry to announce that this year’s All-American Road Show has been postponed & rescheduled for 2021," Chris and Morgane Stapleton wrote in a Facebook post. "We’ve made this decision with the health and safety of our fans, touring family, and the communities we travel through as our number one priority. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we all navigate these unusual times. We miss seeing your faces in the crowd, hearing your voices and sharing the moments that we can only have when we come together in music. We hope to see you next year. Until then we wish you all good health & safety. Stay strong & God bless."

