Chris Soules to be sentenced Tuesday

A judge will sentence former Bachelor star and Iowa native Chris Soules Tuesday.

He pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident.

Soules was driving a pick-up that crashed into the back of a tractor in April 2017 near the town of Aurora. The crash killed the tractor's driver, 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher.

Soules wanted to push back the sentencing date.

His attorneys say the state has not responded to a motion they previously filed claiming there wasn't enough time for them to do that and to have his attorneys respond before sentencing.

Court records say a judge denied the request Friday.

