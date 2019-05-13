Chris Soules' attorneys asking for sentencing delay

Attorneys for Chris Soules are asking his sentencing set for next week to be delayed.

Soules attorneys argue because the state has yet to respond to a previously filed motion, that there is not enough time to hold sentencing next week.

They want to hold a telephone conference to avoid scheduling conflicts.

Soules plead guilty in November 2018 to a charge of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury, an aggravated misdemeanor, related to an accident he was involved in on April 24, 2017.

