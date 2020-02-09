Chris Earl named co-anchor of KCRG-TV9's evening newscasts

Eastern Iowa television viewers will see a familiar face in the evening co-anchor chair starting next month. Veteran KCRG-TV9 news anchor and reporter Chris Earl joins Beth Malicki on the station's top-rated evening newscasts starting Monday, March 9.

After 34 years at the anchor desk, long-time KCRG-TV9 News anchor Bruce Aune will anchor his final newscast on Friday, March 6. Bruce announced his retirement in July 2019.

“Bruce Aune and Beth Malicki have earned our viewers’ trust as they have worked side-by-side for 15 years to deliver the news,” said KCRG-TV9 Vice President and General Manager Thom Pritz. “It was important for us to not only have the continuity provided by a familiar face but to be assured that we are putting someone in that chair who has already demonstrated a commitment to the values and professionalism that are the non-negotiable standards at KCRG-TV9. Not only does Chris meet the criteria for this new role, but I’m pleased that we can offer the opportunity for him to take his career to the next level.”

Chris has been at KCRG-TV9 since April 2008 and currently co-anchors KCRG-TV9's weekday morning newscasts: KCRG-TV9 First News, the KCRG-TV9 Early Morning News and the KCRG-TV9 Morning News with Nicole Agee. Additionally, he anchors the KCRG-TV9 News at Midday.

Chris’ reporting has been recognized by the Iowa Broadcast News Association, where he has won multiple awards, including the 2013 first-place award for “Overall Excellence in Reporting – Large Market” and a third-place finish in the same category in 2012. He has earned six Emmy nominations for his anchoring work since 2012, including a 2015 Upper Midwest Emmy award for a March 2015 newscast when the alleged abductor at the center of an Amber Alert called the KCRG-TV9 newsroom to try and explain his actions.

Chris Earl and his wife, Erica, live in Cedar Rapids with their two teenaged children.