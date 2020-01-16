Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia network to debut on Oct. 4

FILE - In this March 29, 2016, photo, Joanna Gaines, left, and Chip Gaines pose for a portrait in New York to promote their home improvement show, "Fixer Upper," on HGTV. Chip and Joanna Gaines' new Magnolia cable network will debut on Oct. 4, 2020. Discovery network president Allison Page told a TV critics meeting on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, that the couple will appear in multiple shows, including a cooking show with Joanna and another featuring both of them together. (Photo by Brian Ach/Invision/AP, File)
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) - Chip and Joanna Gaines' new Magnolia cable network will debut on Oct. 4. It's a joint venture with the Discovery network.

Discovery President Allison Page told a TV critics meeting Thursday that the couple will appear in multiple shows. Those include a cooking show with Joanna and another featuring the "Fixer Upper" couple together.

Magnolia's programming is focused on family-friendly fare that touches on home, garden, food, wellness, and design. It's named after the Gaines' Magnolia media company. It will also be the new home for episodes of "Fixer Upper." 

 