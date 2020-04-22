China calls virus lawsuit brought by Missouri 'very absurd'

China is slamming a lawsuit brought against it by the U.S. state of Missouri over the coronavirus pandemic as “very absurd.”

The lawsuit alleges the Chinese government, the Chinese Communist Party, and other Chinese institutions suppressed information, arrested whistleblowers and did little to contain the spread of the virus. Missouri claims China's actions resulted in loss of life and economic consequences in the state.

Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang says the legal action has “no factual and legal basis at all,” and is defending China’s response to the outbreak, which has largely subsided in the country where it was first detected.

China's government has strenuously denied accusations that officials delayed reporting on the extent of the outbreak in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, despite reports that worries over political stability were placed above public health concerns.