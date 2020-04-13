Chilly winds, isolated snow showers to start the week

There's a chill in the air with highs only reaching the lower 40s through Wednesday. That's some 20 degrees below normal! It'll also be windy the next couple of days with gusts up to 40 mph today and 30 mph tomorrow. Spotty snow showers may also pop up the next couple of afternoons, but they would be brief if any do pass through your neighborhood.

After that, a chance of light rain showers may brush southern Iowa on Thursday but most of the area will probably avoid that system. Temperatures gradually warm going into the weekend when highs look to get back to near 60. It also looks dry this weekend going into early next week.