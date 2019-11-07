Chilly weather keeps going

We have tons of sunshine for the rest of the day, which is a silver lining to a cold afternoon. Look for highs to stay in the middle 20s in northern Iowa where there's fresh snow, while southern Iowa hits the lower 30s. These readings are about 20 degrees below normal.

Tomorrow starts in the teens with afternoon highs in the 30s under a partly cloudy sky. The weekend is a half-and-half situation. Saturday is milder with highs near 50, but the bottom drops out Sunday with temperatures falling through the 30s. Light snow is also possible.

Record-cold high temperatures may very well happen Monday and Tuesday as we struggle to get into the lower 20s. Chilly weather stays in place all week with a chance of snow Wednesday and Thursday.