Chilly weather ahead, along with more snow

Chilly but quiet weather is in place today, with our next snow starting up later tomorrow. Highs will be around 40 this afternoon under a partly sunny sky.

Clouds thicken tonight with an overcast sky tomorrow. Light snow is possible in the afternoon with cold highs in the middle to upper 30s. Most of the snow will fall Wednesday night, ending Thursday morning. Most of us should end up in the 1-3" range, with lower amounts northwest of Waterloo. The timing and amounts may shift somewhat depending on the track of the system, but it does appear the heaviest will stay just south and east of Iowa.

Halloween will be cold and windy with highs in the lower 30s with wind chills in the 20s. Our weather stays cold going into the weekend as highs stay in the upper 30s to around 40 Friday through Sunday.