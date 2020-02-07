CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- Any remaining flurries come to an end with dry and quiet conditions ahead through Saturday. It will be a bit on the chilly side as the high stays in the 20s. Saturday night into Sunday a winter storm moves through the upper Midwest. A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for far northern Iowa where the highest accumulating snow falls. Farther south a wintry mix of rain and snow is likely. Have a great night and a safe weekend!
Chilly start to the weekend
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Posted: Fri 4:37 PM, Feb 07, 2020