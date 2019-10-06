Chilly start to the week

A nice evening ahead across Eastern Iowa with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Lows tonight drop into the low to mid 40s, making for a chilly start to your Monday.

Looks like a fantastic fall-like start to the week. We stay dry through Wednesday and temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 60s.

Rain chances return on Thursday and Friday. After the frontal system pushes through, a large mass of cold air will follow. Temperatures will only be reaching the low 50s next weekend with lows overnight in the 30s.