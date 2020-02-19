CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -- High pressure keeps us in a chill. The scattered flurries and clouds we dealt with through the day slide east. Sunshine is in the forecast for Thursday with highs staying in the teens. Southwesterly wind kicks in on Friday with a warming trend that takes us into the weekend. In fact, Saturday some areas of eastern Iowa will touch and top 50. More clouds head in on Sunday with active early workweek weather next week. Have a good night!
Chilly for now
By Meteorologist Joe Winters |
Updated: Wed 4:11 PM, Feb 19, 2020