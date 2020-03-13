Chilly and windy today, a little snow tomorrow

Plan on a clear and chilly start to your Friday. We'll be fully sunny through the morning before high, thin clouds move overhead from west to east this afternoon. Highs should reach the mid-40s with a steady northwest breeze. These clouds are a sign of tomorrow's system approaching.

Regarding tomorrow's snow, amounts should stay mainly less than one inch and mainly on grassy areas. Most of the snow is expected south of Highway 20. Whatever does fall will melt in the sunshine on Sunday as highs again reach the mid-40s.

Looking ahead to next week, the weather should stay mostly dry both Monday and Tuesday with increasing chances of rain Wednesday through Friday.

