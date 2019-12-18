Chilly afternoon, warm up starts tomorrow

A chilly afternoon is in store for Eastern Iowa with highs only in the 20s, but there will be lots of sunshine.

Tonight, patchy fog is possible with a light south wind. Lows drop into the teens and 20s.

Mild temperatures to end the week. Highs on Thursday and Friday in the 40s. Partly cloudy skies tomorrow, with increasing clouds on Friday.

This weekend looks to be warm and well above average with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Some places may even hit 50.

We stay mild and dry through Christmas, with the chance of rain coming after Christmas.