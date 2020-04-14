Chilly, a few snow showers possible again

We're looking at a day very similar to yesterday. It'll still be chilly and a few scattered snow showers may develop yet again in the cold air. Plan on highs into the upper 30s to lower 40s. The wind will still be strong, but not quite as bad as yesterday's gusts.

Looking ahead, tomorrow continues to look quiet with highs in the low-mid 40s.

A system moving out of Kansas will just graze southern Iowa with a little rain or snow on Thursday, otherwise, our weather looks to largely stay quiet for the rest of the week.

By Saturday it gets better as highs will likely return to 60 with an increasing south wind.

