Chilly Wednesday, warmer air arrives Thursday

Plan on a chilly one today with highs into the 20s. We'll have more sun than yesterday, though there still could be some scattered clouds drifting by this morning into the early afternoon.

Tonight, a few areas of patchy fog may occur with steady lows in the upper teens to lower 20s thanks to a light south wind. Our warmup starts tomorrow with highs into the upper 30s north to lower 40s south.

The warmup really kicks in this weekend as highs soar well into the 40s. A few low 50s may also occur on Sunday and Monday. Dry and mild conditions are expected through the first half of next week with a low chance of rain arriving after Christmas Day.