Chilly October day ahead

Plan on cooler temperatures all across eastern Iowa today. The wind will remain on the light side, which is most welcome. Highs will generally be in the mid-upper 40s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

As we look ahead to Friday and your weekend, plan on dry and quiet conditions as highs generally stay in the 50s. Saturday looks like the warmest with highs well into the 50s.

Going into next week, a wall of cold air currently in Siberia will be pushing southeast. Within that cold air, areas of snow and rain may occur on Tuesday and Wednesday with the passage of several Arctic fronts. Because we are still 5-6 days away, it's difficult to provide much detail as the confidence just isn't there for those kind of specifics.

There is high confidence on very cold air occurring, though, with Halloween in eastern Iowa staying in the 30s!

