Chilly May weather continues

Chilly May weather will keep on rolling for a few more days as highs this afternoon stay in the 50s. It may be a bit breezy at times, but nowhere near what we dealt with yesterday.

Tonight, temperatures will be cool enough for a few pockets of frost.

Tomorrow, plan on highs around 60 in many areas. After about a 10 day absence, spring will start to return in the form of showers and storms later Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. Wednesday night into Thursday morning especially, there is a risk of heavy rain across our area and some spots may pick up an inch or more.

Just beyond that, temperatures will be warmer, mainly around 70 for afternoon highs with lows around 50 through the weekend. This is much closer to normal for mid-May!

Continue getting updates through KCRG-TV9, here at kcrg.com, and on the First Alert Weather app. If you have an Apple device, download the app here. If you have an Android device, download the app here.