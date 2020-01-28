Children's mental health survey seeks public input

A survey is asking community members about children's behavioral health across eastern Iowa.

The Mental Health and Disability Services of the East Central Region (ECR) will be adding children's behavioral services for those on Medicaid starting July 1st. The Behavioral Health Survey is looking at what children in the area need most.

ECR is seeking help from parents, educators, and health professionals.

CEO Mae Hingtgen said that with a change in responsibility for children's mental health the organization is looking to help kids become healthy adults.

"We really need to have input from the people who work with children every day who see some of the challenges that children face," Hingtgen said. "That's the best way for us to write a plan that will be most effective for the children in our region."

To take the survey, visit this website. The last day it will be available is Saturday.