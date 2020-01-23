Children's charity, Variety, raises $33,000 at radiothon

Variety, the Children's Charity, announced today it raised $33,000 during last month's radiothon with KCRG-TV9 and KMRY radio.

The charity helps families with children at Saint Luke's and Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids, with costs outside of medical care. That includes things like childcare and gas money to get to and from the hospital.

“To raise a child with a serious illness or disability costs a family four to five times the cost of a child not living with one or more of these conditions,” said Robyn Rieckroff, Eastern Iowa Director of Variety. “Through Variety, donations can change the life of a child and their family by helping fund key equipment and services to lessen the financial burden and provide every child with equality and a limitless future.”

In the past 45 years, Variety has raised more than $115 million for charities across the state.