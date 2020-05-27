Children and Families of Iowa facing nearly $500,000 shortfall

One of Iowa's oldest nonprofits is feeling the impact of COVID-19.

Children and Families of Iowa is facing a nearly $500,000 dollar shortfall in its 2020 operating budget.

The nonprofit helps Iowans in abusive, toxic and traumatic situations.

Lindsay Hamilton and her 3-year-old son, Gabriel, went to CFI for child-parent psychotherapy.

She says what started as a means of bonding with her son turned into a life-changing wake up call. She was also an addict facing relapse.

"I found myself, and I found love for myself. I always thought I was a terrible person. They helped me see that it's a sickness, and it's not me. And I think that unlocked a lot for me and that self-love has just really changed everything, especially with my son. I love myself, so it's easier to love him fully."

CFI says the needs of their clients have increased during the pandemic.

They have been working to offer many of their services remotely.

