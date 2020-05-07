Childcare providers remain open despite new struggles

Daycare providers are considered essential workers but they don't get the same attention that a lot of other front-line workers do. Like a lot of businesses, some aren't sure they will make it to the other side.

“I think for all early childhood programs, they would tell you that they're concerned," said Vicki Brandenburg, the owner of LionHeart Early Learning Center. "I know that there will be programs that do not make it through this.”

Before the pandemic started, LionHeart cared for an average of 125 children per day. Now, they care for around 30-40. That's because parents at home with their kids during the day much more frequently.

“The revenue coming into the center has definitely decreased," Brandenburg said.

Laying off employees is just one concern for LionHeart. Children’s and employees’ safety is the top priority.

“We are checking the child's temperature. They're removing their dirty shoes and we are bringing them through our second set of doors where they're getting their hands washed," Brandenburg said.

In regards to government assistance, Lionheart did qualify for a PPP Loan.

“Now our concern is we have eight weeks to spend that money so I'll bring employees back and they're truly not needed yet," Brandenburg said. "But I have to spend that money out on my payroll. So once it's spent out, if children aren't back, my concern is that I would have to lay them off again.

Concerns like the one LionHear posses are also shared with home-based child care providers like Hali Hanson.

“We're expected to stay open longer with less pay because our enrollment is down so we aren’t having as much income come in," Hanson said.

Hanson cares for ten children and is having to constantly sanitize her house, where the daycare is located, in order to keep up with safety guidelines.

“All of it is coming out of pocket," Hanson said. "We're going through at least three times cleaning supplies if not more than what we were before."

Hanson says she is frustrated with the accessibility of things like cleaning supplies because they have limitations on how much one can purchase. It's forced providers like her to make trips to the store much more frequently, putting themselves at a greater risk.

"I'm going through two gallons of bleach a week which means I'm hitting stores multiple times a week just for cleaning supplies, just to keep children safe and healthy,” Hanson said.