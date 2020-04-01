Childcare provider in Linn County expresses concerns to DHS over COVID-19

Some childcare providers in Linn County say they aren't getting enough guidance from the state of how to slow the spread of COVID-19 and are worried this is putting their staff and families at risk.

The entrance to the Cedar Rapids Day School on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 (Jordee Kalk/KCRG)

On Wednesday, April 1, 2020, Christa Fielder, the owner of both the Cedar Rapids and Hiawatha Day School, told her families that the last day of kindergarten and daycare will be on Friday. The center will close for at least the next month, due to concerns over COVID19. This is despite a different message from the state's department of human services.

"We deal with a lot of bodily fluids, diaper changing, sneezes, coughs that don't get covered,” Fielder said. “We really are risking our health.”

Fielder said the decision to close was not easy but was but necessary. She said Iowa’s Department Of Human Services did not provide enough guidance or tools for providers in these times.

DHS has asked providers to limit their groupings to 10 people per room, if possible. Parents are also encouraged to drop off children at the front door. Providers are required to take children's temperatures each day, and send kids home if it's 100.4 degrees or higher.

"We're not protected, we're doing health screenings with temperatures and we don't have face masks or any essentials to provide safety,” Fielder said. “We are facing the same empty shelves people are facing when they go get to get their supplies."

A spokesperson for DHS said childcare centers are encouraged to stay open at this time so essential workers have access to childcare. The department added its own staff that will help centers stay open, even if it's just for essential workers. But this doesn't address all of Fielder's concerns.

"All we've received to this day is to sign up for things like toilet paper and hand sanitizer,” Fielder said.

Fiedler also wonders about a lack of transparency within DHS. While there are no known COVID-19 cases within her centers, she would not be legally required to tell parents if there were. Which is unlike other illnesses, like pink eye or the seasonal flu.

“We are not comfortable with that,” Fielder said.

Fielder did promise to fully pay and provide benefits to all her employees during this time.