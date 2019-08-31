Child seriously injured in hit-and-run on Highway 13, authorities looking for driver

A 3-year-old was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 13, south of Scotland Rd.

Around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies along with Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue, Central City Fire Department, Center Point Ambulance and AirCare Ambulance service responded to a child struck by a vehicle on Hwy 13.

When emergency personnel arrived, they discovered an injured child lying on the shoulder of Hwy 13, and the vehicle that struck the child left the scene.

The child was flown by AirCare Ambulance service to the University of Iowa Hospitals for serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle that struck the child left the scene, and has not yet been identified.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is requesting that anyone with information on the identity of the driver, to please contact our office at (319) 892-6100.

This accident remains under investigation by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

