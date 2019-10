First responders in Iowa took a child to the hospital after a school bus hit him Thursday.

It happened around 4 p.m. Thursday at NW State Street and Prairie Lake Drive Ankeny.

The Des Moines Register reports authorities believed the child is a middle school-aged student who was riding a bike. The crash happened near a middle school.

Police say the bus driver could be cited.

The bus was from Durham School Services, which works with Ankeny Community School District.