Child dies after being hit by car in Marshalltown

Marshalltown police said an 8-year-old boy who was hit by a car Wednesday has died.

It happened just before 3:30 p.m.

In an update to KCRG-TV9, police said the child was crossing West Main Street near 13th Street when he was hit by a car turning east onto Main. That's according to witness statements.

He was taken to Unity Point Hospital in Marshalltown then flown to Iowa Methodist in Des Moines where he died from his injuries.

Police said the boy was walking home from Franklin Elementary School when the crash happened.

Police said a 71-year-old woman was behind the wheel of the car.

An investigation is still underway.