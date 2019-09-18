Chick-fil-A manager saves man’s life after he collapses in Calif. parking lot

A Chick-fil-A employee in California is being hailed as a hero after he sprang into action and saved a life when a man went into cardiac arrest in the restaurant’s parking lot.

Tauya Nenguke, 22, says his immediate reaction to the situation affirmed his decision to go to nursing school. (Source: KGTV/CNN)

Tauya Nenguke, 22, has a reputation for going above and beyond at his job as manager of a Chick-fil-A location in Chula Vista, Calif. Typically, Nenguke works inside, but he was at the drive-thru last Wednesday night when a man collapsed in the parking lot.

Nenguke, who wants to go to nursing school, immediately raced to the unconscious man’s side, as seen on surveillance video. He had gone into cardiac arrest, and his friends were trying to perform CPR on him.

“He wasn’t breathing or anything. His eyes were rolled back into his head. I knew this guy was out. I didn’t know how long. I just started chest compressions immediately,” Nenguke said.

Nenguke performed CPR and taught the man’s friend how to do chest compressions until paramedics arrived to take over. He later found out from a co-worker that what he did helped save the man’s life.

“There wasn’t any hesitation on my part. I knew that was the place where God placed me at that time,” Nenguke said. “This was honestly a really big calling to be in healthcare because it was like instinct took over.”

Nenguke’s bosses and co-workers recognized his actions, calling him a hero.

The 22-year-old says he’s currently applying to nursing programs. The plan is to begin classes early next year.

